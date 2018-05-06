Twenty-year-old man stabbed to death in Luton

A 20-year-old man has been stabbed to death in Luton, Bedfordshire Police said.

Emergency services were called to Bishopscote Road at around 4.40pm to reports that a man had suffered serious injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene in Bishopscote Road early on Sunday evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Moss said: "This is clearly a shocking incident where a man has been fatally wounded in a public place in broad daylight. "The community will be understandably concerned and I'd like to reassure people we are taking this matter extremely seriously and have increased patrols in the area.

"The area was fairly busy at the time so I would urge anyone who saw what happened or has any information which could help our investigation to get in touch immediately."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call police on 101.