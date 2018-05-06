Boris Johnson heads to US in last-ditch effort to persuade Donald Trump not to ditch Iran nuclear deal

Boris Johnson is travelling to the United States as part of a last-ditch diplomatic effort to persuade Donald Trump not to scrap the Iran nuclear deal.

The US President has fiercely criticised the agreement, which eased crippling economic sanctions on Tehran in exchange for commitments to abandon its nuclear weapons programme.

Iran's president has warned Trump that pulling America out of the nuclear deal with world powers would be a "historic regret."

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) is a pact brokered by Britain, the US, China, Russia, Germany and France, and signed with Iran.

In October, President Trump sparked alarm after announcing he would not re-certify the deal to Congress because the regime is not living up to the "spirit" of it and has committed "multiple violations" of the agreement.

Previously Trump has criticised the deal as "one of the worst and one of the most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into", adding that it gave Iran "an immediate financial boost and over $100 billion [£74 billion] its government could use to fund terrorism".

In January he issued an ultimatum to "either fix the deal's disastrous flaws, or the United States will withdraw".

If on May 12, the 71-year-old decides to reimpose sanctions on the Middle Eastern country, he would effectively torpedo the international alliance behind the deal.