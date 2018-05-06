Hundreds of junior doctors have job offers withdrawn after recruitment error

Hundreds of junior doctors offered hospital positions have had their job offers rescinded after a mistake was discovered in the recruitment process. The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) said it would have to rerun the offers process, blaming human error and branding it a “dreadful situation”. Junior medics entering their third year of specialist training now face losing the positions they had originally been offered, with many having already made plans to start the jobs in just a few months’ time.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said it was “appalled” to discover the blunder, and that it had caused “extreme anxiety” for trainees. They added that they taking legal advice on the issue, and would seek to compensate any doctors who had spent money on relocating for their expected new roles. Those affected had been offered jobs in 24 different fields through ST3 Recruitment, a nationally co-ordinated system for recruiting doctors. But last week the RCP discovered some candidates had been given the wrong interview marks following an error in transferring data from one computer program to another, leading to a “significant number” of incorrect rankings. In a letter to all those with offers, the RCP said: “We are deeply sorry that it has been necessary to rerun the ST3 offer process due to a mistake in this round of processing. “We have taken this approach to be fair to all candidates which can only be achieved with the real scores used.”

The BMA said some doctors had put down deposits on homes after receiving their job offers. Credit: PA