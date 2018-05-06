Fans rally to support 'inspirational' Sir Alex Ferguson after surgery

The great and good of the footballing world have shared their well-wishes for Sir Alex Ferguson after he underwent emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

But so too have football fans from across the globe, who have united in a show of support for a man known simply as “the boss”.

Some of Manchester United’s fiercest supporters – and, putting allegiances aside, some of their fiercest rivals – have shared touching messages of a man they idolise.

“Inspiration”, “legend” and “role model” are some of the words used to describe the 76-year-old in an outpouring of emotion on social media.

One United fan, @MUnitedGirl, wrote on Twitter: “Sir Alex Ferguson is respected not just by United but by almost all in the football world and beyond.

“He is the ultimate gentleman and person. He has influenced so many lives, myself included.

“With the fighting spirit this man has, he can overcome anything! I love you Boss”.