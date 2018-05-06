France condemns Trump over remarks on guns and Paris attacks

France has sternly rejected US President Donald Trump’s argument that if Parisians had more guns they could have stopped the deadly 2015 extremist attacks on the French capital. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian expressed his “firm disapproval” of President Trump’s remarks and vigorously defended France’s gun controls.

In a statement, Mr Le Drian said gun violence statistics “do not lead us to reconsider France’s choice on this issue”. Gun violence death rates are much higher in the United States.

