Cardiff City promotion to the Premier League sparks pitch invasion

There were wild celebrations at the final whistle in the match between Cardiff City and Reading – with a scoreless draw proving to be enough for the Bluebirds to gain promotion to the Premier League.

It also marks a historic day for their manager Neil Warnock who recorded an eighth career promotion.

A draw left Cardiff City sweating on Fulham's result at Birmingham, but news of the Cottagers' 3-1 defeat filtered through the stadium before the final whistle to kick start the party in the Welsh capital.

The draw also guaranteed relegation-threatened Reading another season in the Sky Bet Championship.

Cardiff City have previously only spent one year in the top flight of English football in the 2013-14 Premier League season.