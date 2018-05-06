Police investigate after boys, 12 and 15, shot in Harrow

Two boys have been shot in Harrow, north west London.

Metropolitan Police officer are investigating after a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old were shot in incidents that occurred within a short time span in Harrow on Sunday.

Officers were called around 1.17pm to High Street, Wealdston, where a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gun shot wound was treated by London Ambulance Service.

Police say his injuries are still being assessed.

At around 1:19pm the London Ambulance Service alerted police to reports of a second boy with gunshot wounds in a different nearby location at High Street, Wealdstone.

A 12-year-old boy was treated at the scene before being taken to a west London hospital where he remains currently.

Police added no firearm has been recovered.