Theresa May has 'determination to deliver Brexit' despite cabinet pressure to change course

Theresa May insisted she had the "determination to deliver Brexit" as she came under pressure from both wings of the Tory party to change course.

Eurosceptics urged the Prime Minister to drop the proposal for a "customs partnership" which they fear would tie the UK too closely to Brussels.

But pro-EU Tories pushed for Mrs May to abandon her red lines and keep the UK in the single market, claiming she would have cross-party support in the House of Commons for such a move.

Meanwhile Jeremy Corbyn also risked unrest within his party over Labour's position on Brexit ahead of a Lords vote on the issue.

Writing in The Sun On Sunday, Mrs May said she had an "absolute determination to make a success of Brexit, by leaving the single market and customs union and building a new relationship with EU partners that takes back control of our borders, our laws and our money".

She said the UK was "making good progress towards that goal and we will carry on doing so with resolution in the months ahead".

A decision on the Government's preferred customs option has been postponed after Mrs May's Brexit "war cabinet" failed to reach agreement.

A number of Cabinet ministers spoke out against the Prime Minister's hybrid "customs partnership" model which would see Britain collect tariffs on behalf of the EU for goods destined for the block, with firms potentially claiming back a rebate if products remained in the UK on a lower-tariff regime.