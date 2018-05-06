Very warm and sunny for most

Today:

Most areas will be dry with plenty of sunshine, and becoming very warm in places. However, cloud and patchy rain will affect the far north and northwest of Scotland, and low cloud or fog will affect some Irish Sea coasts.

Tonight:

Remaining largely dry and clear. However, the far north and northwest of Scotland will stay cloudier with patchy rain, and some cloud and fog will linger along Irish Sea coasts.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: