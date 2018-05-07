Archbishop of Canterbury turns to Stormzy song to soothe royal wedding nerves

The Archbishop of Canterbury is taking inspiration from a Stormzy song as he nervously prepares for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. The Most Reverend Justin Welby said the line "I stay prayed up and get the job done", from the song Blinded By Your Grace, was helping him in the run up to the big day on May 19. The 62-year-old is to officiate the highly anticipated ceremony at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, but he admitted that nerves still get to him ahead of weddings.

Inside St George's Chapel. Credit: ITV News

Speaking on BBC Coventry & Warwickshire he told of how he is preparing for the royal ceremony. Mr Welby said: “I’m always nervous at weddings because it is such an important day for the couple – whoever they are... “I’ve made a couple of cack-handed mistakes over the last couple of weddings I’ve been involved in and I’m thinking this is probably not a good moment to make it a hat-trick.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19. Credit: PA