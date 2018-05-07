- ITV Report
-
Archbishop of Canterbury turns to Stormzy song to soothe royal wedding nerves
The Archbishop of Canterbury is taking inspiration from a Stormzy song as he nervously prepares for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.
The Most Reverend Justin Welby said the line "I stay prayed up and get the job done", from the song Blinded By Your Grace, was helping him in the run up to the big day on May 19.
The 62-year-old is to officiate the highly anticipated ceremony at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, but he admitted that nerves still get to him ahead of weddings.
Speaking on BBC Coventry & Warwickshire he told of how he is preparing for the royal ceremony.
Mr Welby said: “I’m always nervous at weddings because it is such an important day for the couple – whoever they are...
“I’ve made a couple of cack-handed mistakes over the last couple of weddings I’ve been involved in and I’m thinking this is probably not a good moment to make it a hat-trick.”
He has previously admitted to fearing he might drop the ring during the service
When asked how he was preparing himself for the ceremony, the Archbishop said a line from grime artist Stormzy’s song, Blinded By Your Grace, was helping him in the run up to the nuptials.
Mr Welby explained: “There’s a line in that – ‘I stay prayed up and get the job done’ – I think that sort of sums it up.
The Archbishop, who is the second most senior figure in the church after the Queen, who is supreme governor of the Church of England, has already had an instrumental role in preparing Ms Markle for the wedding.
In March, he officiated as she was baptised and confirmed into the church in a secret ceremony, describing it as “beautiful” and “very special”.