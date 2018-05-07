Armed police on scene of siege in Oxford street

Armed police are locked in a stand-off with a gunman after a shootout in Oxford city centre. A siege is under way as officers try to negotiate with the armed man. Norfolk Road is in lockdown after shots were fired from a residential property in Paradise Square before armed response officers returned fire.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Members of the public have been warned to avoid the area, but police say the incident is not being treated as terrorism. South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said on Twitter that one patient is being assessed and treated for “non-life threatening injuries”. Armed response officers responded to a report shortly after 1.15pm on Monday that a man had access to a firearm, Thames Valley Police said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.