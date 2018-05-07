Britons bask in sun as record smashed for hottest early May Bank Holiday weekend

Britons are making the most of the sun before they head back to work following the hottest early May Bank Holiday weekend on record. The mercury hit 28.7C (83.6F) in Northolt, west London, on Monday afternoon – just nudging past the previous record in 1995 when temperatures peaked on the Saturday at 28.6C (83.4F).

The soaring temperatures also make it the hottest Bank Holiday Monday since records began. The early May Bank Holiday was introduced in 1978 and the temperature over the long weekend has never topped the 28C (82.4F) mark until today. It means parts of the UK are enjoying temperatures hotter than holiday destinations including Madrid, Athens and Miami.

Spring weather May 7th 2018 Credit: Spring weather May 7th 2018

The South East and central southern England are experiencing the most heat, with the majority of the UK seeing temperatures between 23C (73.4F) and 27C (80.6F). The maximum average temperatures for May are 13C (55.4F) in the North and 16C (42.8F) in the South.

A woman sunbathes on Brighton beach (Steve Parsons/PA) Credit: A woman sunbathes on Brighton beach (Steve Parsons/PA)

This weekend’s hot conditions have been created by a mix of low pressure, light winds and consistent sunshine. But not everyone is basking under blue skies – it is cloudier across Northern Ireland and Scotland, the Met Office said.

Spring weather May 6th 2018 Credit: Spring weather May 6th 2018

And low cloud, mist and sea fog is affecting the northern coast of Devon and Cornwall. Temperatures are expected to cool slightly from Tuesday as the warm jet stream moves diagonally south east across the UK and is replaced by cooler air.

Philip Tokarcyk, aged two, enjoys the sunshine on the Stray in Harrogate (Nigel Roddis/PA) Credit: Philip Tokarcyk, aged two, enjoys the sunshine on the Stray in Harrogate (Nigel Roddis/PA)

The weather is set to become mixed as the month progresses and the May 19 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle draws near. Looking at the long-range forecast, which is not as accurate as the shorter range forecast, Met Office forecaster Charlie Powell said: “It looks like we should be prepared for some pretty changeable weather throughout the second half of May. “We’re still going to see some dry days, but there’s still going to be some wet days mixed in as well.”

A jogger on Brighton seafront as the early May Bank Holiday Monday is forecast to be the hottest since records began (Steve Parsons/PA) Credit: A jogger on Brighton seafront as the early May Bank Holiday Monday is forecast to be the hottest since records began (Steve Parsons/PA)