Child poverty in working households up by a million since 2010

The number of children growing up in poverty in working households is set to be a million higher than in 2010, according to a new study.

Research for the TUC estimates that 3.1 million children with working parents will be below the official breadline this year.

The report suggests that around 600,000 children with working parents have been "pushed" into poverty because of the Government's benefit cuts and public sector pay restrictions.

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said: "Child poverty in working households has shot up since 2010.

"Years of falling incomes and benefit cuts have had a terrible human cost. Millions of parents are struggling to feed and clothe their kids.

"The Government is in denial about how many working families just can't make ends meet."