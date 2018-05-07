Could Monday be the hottest May Bank Holiday on record?

Monday is promising to be a very warm and sunny bank holiday for much of England and Wales.

However, there will be some mist and low cloud affecting some western coasts, where it will be cooler.

Meanwhile, it will be cloudier over Northern Ireland and Scotland at first, although some sunny spells will develop away from the far north-west, where it will stay cloudy with some patchy light rain and drizzle at times.

A top temperature of 28 Celsius (82 F).