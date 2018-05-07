Global warming to wipe out 'many if not most' animals in Marine Protected Areas

Global warming is set to wipe out “many if not most” of the animals living in protected parts of the world’s oceans by the end of the century, scientists predict. Polar bears and penguins are among the species under greatest threat, even if carbon emission trends remain unchanged. Current “business-as-usual” projections suggest that by 2100 Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) will be 2.8C warmer than they are today. That is enough to make the conservation zones uninhabitable for many of the fish, mammals, birds and invertebrates now dwelling within them, say the researchers.

" srcset=

There are 8,236 MPAs around the world, covering 4% of the total surface of the oceans. They were set up to provide safe havens for wildlife and conserve endangered habitats by restricting human activities such as fishing, mining and tourism. The new study published in the journal Nature Climate Change suggests that without drastic action MPAs will be “devastated” by rapid global warming. Lead scientist Professor John Bruno, from the University of North Carolina in the US, said: “With warming of this magnitude, we expect to lose many, if not most, animal species from Marine Protected Areas by the turn of the century.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.