Highs touching 29C for some today but turning cooler over next few days.

Dry with clear skies for many tonight, however low cloud and fog will spread inland from the Irish Sea, making it very misty in some western parts. Increasingly cloudy across Northern Ireland and the Western Isles with patchy rain by morning.

Bright start in east on Tuesday with warm sunshine, but thundery showers may develop in the afternoon. Early cloud and increasingly patchy rain in the west moves east, followed by scattered showers.

Cloudy with some rain in the west on Wednesday, but staying dry with some warm sunshine in southeast. Scattered showers for some Thursday, before rain arrives in the west Friday.