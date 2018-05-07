'Let my son be the last' - Mother of 17-year-old Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton shot dead in London calls for end to violence

A mother has pleaded for her son's killing to be the last fatal shooting, amid a spate of violence over the bank holiday weekend.

Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton was gunned down in London less than 24 hours before two other teenage boys - one aged just 13 and the other only 15 - were shot in broad daylight in one of the capital's streets.

Elsewhere, two men died in stabbings in Liverpool and Luton during the bank holiday weekend.

Rhyhiem, a 17-year-old rapper and aspiring architect, had "so much potential", his mother said as she tearfully told of her "handsome boy".

Police have said extra patrols will be working on bank holiday Monday to keep the capital's streets safe.

Rhyhiem's death is the latest in a spate of violent crimes in the capital, as police investigate more than 60 alleged murders so far this year.

Official statistics released in April showed the number of homicides in London had surged by 44% in the last year.

A 20-year-old man died after being stabbed in Liverpool city centre early on Sunday morning, while another victim, also aged 20, was killed in Bishopscote Road in Luton that evening.