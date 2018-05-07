Lord Adonis apologises after tweeting ‘poor taste’ cartoon of Sajid Javid

Lord Adonis has apologised after tweeting a “poor taste” cartoon which depicted the new Home Secretary Sajid Javid. In the image, Mr Javid, a second-generation migrant, is seen at a desk saying: “I just want to settle in, get organised, then deport my parents”. Mr Javid, the MP for Bromsgrove, said the Labour peer was “better than this” after he shared the cartoon.

The Conservative then shared a tweet from a user who said they had used Mr Javid as an example to encourage a group of British Pakistani boys to “aim higher”. He added: “Please tell them not to be put off by the likes of @Andrew_Adonis. Encourage them to aim high. If you put in the hard work, you can achieve anything – regardless of background- in our great country.”

