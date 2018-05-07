New May Day Bank Holiday Monday record set!

Bank Holiday Monday promises to be another very warm day, with plenty of sunshine. Patchy fog and low cloud may affect some western coasts, where cooler. Cloudier over Northern Ireland and Scotland with some patchy light rain at times.

Overnight will be fine and dry for many. Low cloud and fog affecting some western coastal areas. Cloudy with some rain affecting Northern Ireland and the Western Isles later.

Bright start for many tomorrow. Early cloud and rain in the west moving east, followed by scattered showers. Warm sunny spells elsewhere, but heavy, thundery showers developing east and northeast England.

Cloudy with some rain in the west on Wednesday, but staying dry with some warm sunshine in southeast. Scattered showers for some Thursday, before rain arrives in the west Friday.