Nightclub drill attack was homophobic, victim told police

A woman sustained a circular hole in her skull when she was attacked with part of a drill during a suspected homophobic attack in Northern Ireland, police have told a court.

Brenda McLaughlin told officers she believed she was targeted at around 2am on Saturday because she is homosexual and it is being treated as a hate crime.

The alleged male assailant, 17, and victim were at Ruby’s nightclub in Strabane, Co Tyrone.

There was no evidence that a drill bit was in place when the cordless power tool was later recovered or after police checked security camera footage, a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective told Omagh Magistrates’ Court.

The detective said: “It is my understanding that the victim has since told medical staff that she heard the noise of the drill and felt her head being twisted.”