Scientists discover Y chromosome gene can protect against leukaemia

Scientists have discovered a gene specific to the male-only Y chromosome protects against the development of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and other cancers.

AML is an aggressive blood cancer that affects people of all ages. It develops in cells in the bone marrow and leads to life-threatening infections and bleeding.

Mainstream treatments for the condition have remained unchanged for decades and just 20% of patients survive for five years or more after diagnosis.

Researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the University of Cambridge said the discovery of this new role changes the way the Y chromosome is viewed and improves understanding of how AML and other cancers develop.

Health experts said their findings could lead to new lines of research for new treatments for AML, which has poor long-term survival rates. Around 2,600 people are diagnosed with it every year in the UK.

Women have two X chromosomes whereas men have one X and one Y chromosome. The X and Y chromosomes share many genes, but a small number of genes, including UTY, are only found on the Y chromosome.

These Y-specific genes were thought to contain the genetic information required for male sexual characteristics, but were not known to have other roles.