Vladimir Putin sworn in for fourth term as Russian President

Vladimir Putin has been sworn in for his fourth term as Russian President on Monday, after winning the elections in March.

Mr Putin took the oath of office shortly after 10am at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, promising to pursue an economic agenda that would boost living standards across the country.

The ceremony was followed by military processions outside.

Mr Putin won the election with 76% of the vote, however there were widespread allegations of electoral fraud.

The 65-year-old has been in power since 2000, with a spell as prime minister between 2008 and 2012, after the constituion barred him from serving three consecutive terms as president.

Opponents of Mr Putin have likened him to a tsar or emperor.

Ahead of the swearing-in for a six-year term on Monday, thousands of Russians protested against Mr Putin on Saturday, with more than 1,500 people arrested, among them was prominent opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

Video showed officers carrying a struggling Mr Navalny, a prominent anti-corruption campaigner and Mr Putin's biggest political rival who has been arrested several times before, in Moscow's Pushkin Square.