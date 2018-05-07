Groom receives wedding card written by Sir Alex Ferguson just days before brain haemorrage

Sir Alex is believed to have written the letter just days before being rushed to hospital. Credit: PA

A groom was stunned to receive a touching hand-written card from Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of his wedding on Monday. Sir Alex, who is in intensive care after brain surgery on Saturday, is believed to have written the letter just days before being rushed to hospital. The former Manchester United manager wrote: “May I wish you a very special day on the occasion of your marriage. I also wish you many years of happiness and good health."

The 76-year-old added: "Best wishes, Alex Ferguson. PS. Remember it’s a marathon not a sprint!” Becky Clarke, who married lifelong United fan Geoff Dignan on Monday, asked the club if Sir Alex would send him a note ahead of their big day. To her surprise it arrived just in time for the ceremony. Geoff, 32, told ITV News: “It would only have been written in the last week or so. It’s amazing, especially with what just happened to him." He added: “I really hope he gets better soon.”

