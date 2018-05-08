Astronomers scan millions of stars in biggest ever search for extraterrestrial life

Radio astronomers have started scanning millions of stars in the biggest ever hunt for signs of alien life in our galaxy.

Scientists from the Breakthrough Listen project will spend more than two months searching for signals transmitted by extraterrestrial civilisations in the Milky Way.

Using a powerful multibeam receiver that can "listen" in 13 directions at once, they will eavesdrop on millions of stars, not merely a chosen handful within a few light years of Earth.

Each beam allows more than 100 million radio channels to be scanned, generating up to 130 gigabits of data per second - thousands of times the bandwidth of a fast home internet connection.