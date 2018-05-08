Chinese president Xi Jinping has second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Chinese president Xi Jinping has met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a northern Chinese port city.

The meeting, held over Monday and Tuesday in Dalian, is the second between the two men in recent weeks following Mr Kim’s visit to Beijing in March, his first since taking power six years ago.

China is North Korea’s only major ally, although trade between them has plummeted in recent months as Beijing enforces United Nations economic sanctions in response to the North’s nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

US president Donald Trump later tweeted to say he will speak with Mr Xi.