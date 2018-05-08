- ITV Report
Chinese president Xi Jinping has second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Chinese president Xi Jinping has met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a northern Chinese port city.
The meeting, held over Monday and Tuesday in Dalian, is the second between the two men in recent weeks following Mr Kim’s visit to Beijing in March, his first since taking power six years ago.
China is North Korea’s only major ally, although trade between them has plummeted in recent months as Beijing enforces United Nations economic sanctions in response to the North’s nuclear and ballistic missile tests.
US president Donald Trump later tweeted to say he will speak with Mr Xi.
He said the two will discuss trade, an area where he says “good things will happen”. Mr Trump added they will also discuss North Korea, where he said “relationships and trust are building”.
The meeting between the Chinese and North Korean leaders comes as Mr Kim prepares to hold a historic summit with the US president.
China has been eager to assert its importance in the process of lowering tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
On May 22, Mr Trump will meet South Korean president Moon Jae-in at the White House.