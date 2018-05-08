Commuters to get say on making rail ticket system 'fairer and simpler'

Rail ticketing could be overhauled to make it fairer and easier to use under a public consultation aimed at simplifying the system.

The current ticketing system is underpinned by regulations which are unchanged from the mid-1990s, resulting in around 55 million different fares now existing.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents private train operators and Government-owned Network Rail, said the industry's suggestions will aim to be revenue neutral, with no change in average fares and no extra support from taxpayers.

Only one in three (34%) passengers were "very confident" they bought the best value ticket for their last journey, according to KPMG research commissioned by the industry. Just 29% were "very satisfied" with the ticket-buying experience.

The current regulations have not kept pace with technology or how people work and travel.

Three decades ago it was assumed customers bought tickets by visiting ticket offices and each of the 2,500 stations in Britain must still sell tickets to every other station in the country. Further layers of complexity have been added through individual franchise agreements, with little taken away.

That means around 55 million different fares exist, including long-standing anomalies such as charging a peak-time fare when half a trip is on an off-peak service, and split ticketing, where it can be cheaper to buy several tickets for a single journey.

KPMG outlined a number of principles for rail ticketing, including: