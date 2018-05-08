Cooling down in the west, as eastern areas hold onto the warm and sunny weather.

Today many central and eastern areas will see another mostly sunny and very warm day. Further west it’s much cooler as a result of cloudier skies, some rain and breezier conditions. Through this afternoon the rain will edge its way eastwards, becoming lighter at the same time. A few showers are also likely in the southeast later, which could turn thundery.

Tonight it’ll become clear and dry across much of Britain, allowing temperatures to fall away quite chilly rurally.

Tomorrow will start off bright for most, although northern and western areas will see the next weather system making headway inland, bringing cloudy skies and further outbreaks of rain. Southeast areas will hold onto drier conditions and brighter skies for much of the day.