Couple weds in Zimbabwe hospital after crocodile bites off bride’s arm

A couple attacked by a crocodile wedded days later in a Zimbabwean hospital, where the bride was recovering after losing an arm.

Jamie Fox, reportedly from Britain, said: “In one week we went from shock and agony to a truly amazing experience.”

Mr Fox, 27, and his then fiancee, Zanele Ndlovu, were canoeing on the Zambezi, one of Africa’s longest rivers when a crocodile attacked them on April 30.

Ms Ndlovu lost her right arm and suffered injuries to her left hand. Five days later, they married in a hospital chapel.

“We were glad we still had our lives and managed to keep our wedding date, although we had to do with a much smaller venue. The celebrations went ahead at the original venue but Zenele and I had to remain at the hospital,” Mr Fox told The Associated Press.

He described the wedding as “incredible”.