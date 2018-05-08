Debbie Abrahams sacked from shadow cabinet after workplace bullying investigation

Debbie Abrahams has been sacked from Labour's shadow cabinet after an investigation into workplace bullying.

Labour announced in March that Ms Abrahams had "stood aside from her frontbench role while the Labour Party investigates an employment issue".

A Labour Party spokesman said on Monday evening: "After a thorough party investigation into allegations of workplace bullying, Debbie Abrahams has been referred to the NEC disputes committee. She has been relieved of her post as shadow work and pensions secretary."

In response to her sacking, Ms Abrahams said: "I strongly refute the allegations of bullying made against me. I believe the investigation was not thorough, fair or independent.

"I will continue to represent the people of Oldham East and Saddleworth, and to hold this Government to account, from the back benches."