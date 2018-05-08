Deliveroo spends £10m on driver insurance but stops short of extra benefits

Deliveroo is spending £10 million to equip 35,000 riders with free accident insurance, but said further benefits risk classifying self-employed workers as staff. Riders in 12 countries will be automatically enrolled in an insurance package that will cover them for up to £7,500 of medical expenses as well as up to 75% of average gross income if they are injured while working – at no cost to themselves. It is being touted as an improvement on the “exclusive” accident and personal sickness and injury cover made available to its UK food delivery riders in December for £1.85 per week, and is expected to cost the company nearly £10 million at the outset.

Deliveroo said it would like to offer more benefits to drivers but risks being forced to count riders as staff rather than as self-employed workers. Chief executive and founder Will Shu said: “We know riders value the flexibility of being able to fit their work around their life, but they also deserve security if they’re involved in an accident.” He added: “We would like to go further, but are currently constrained by the law. “Deliveroo will continue arguing for the law to be updated so on-demand companies can offer both flexibility and security.” But union representatives said the company needs to go further. Mick Rix, a national officer for the GMB union, said: “Deliveroo finally appears to be taking the safety of its workers seriously. “But the company, along with other gig economy employers, must wake up to its other responsibilities and pay the national living wage for all time worked along with holiday and sick pay.” Late last year the delivery firm claimed a victory for its riders, who Deliveroo said wanted the flexibility of being self-employed rather than being classed as “workers”, marking a notable case regarding employment rights in the so-called gig economy.

