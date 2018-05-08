Donald Trump pulls US out of Iran nuclear deal

President Donald Trump has pulled America out of the Iran nuclear deal.

He described the agreement as "horrible, one-sided deal" that "didn't bring peace" and "never will".

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday evening that the US will pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran.

"The United States does not make empty threats," he said in a televised address.

Trump's decision means Iran's government must now decide whether to follow the US and withdraw or try to salvage what's left of the deal.