Donald Trump pulls US out of Iran nuclear deal
President Donald Trump has pulled America out of the Iran nuclear deal.
He described the agreement as "horrible, one-sided deal" that "didn't bring peace" and "never will".
President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday evening that the US will pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran.
"The United States does not make empty threats," he said in a televised address.
Trump's decision means Iran's government must now decide whether to follow the US and withdraw or try to salvage what's left of the deal.
Mr Trump said the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was a "great embarrassment" to him and warned it would lead to an "arms race" in the Middle East.
He said: "The Iran deal is defective at its core. If we do nothing, we know exactly what will happen.
"In just a short period of time, the world's leading state sponsor of terror will be on the cusp of acquiring the world's most dangerous weapon.
"Therefore, I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal."