Dramatic footage shows woman rescued from sinking car

Bodycam footage has captured the dramatic rescue of a woman inside a sinking car.

According to Sugar Lane Police Department in Texas, the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel before speeding off an embankment.

The vehicle ended up several hundred metres offshore in a lake known to have alligators and snakes.

The officers smashed through a window of the car and pulled her to safety.

The vehicle quickly sank below the surface after she was rescued.

She was uninjured while one officer was treated for minor cuts.