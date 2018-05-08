Has the moment of Brexit doom arrived for Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn?
It is a funny old world where Theresa May can be seen as trying to force her party to back EU single-market membership - or something very close - by the back door, and Labour’s leadership sees its Lords and backbench MPs trying to do the same thing.
And yet Labour’s Remain MPs and Theresa May would claim - in public at least - to be a million miles from each other on our future commercial relationship with the EU.
As it happens, Jacob Rees-Mogg hit the nail on the head when he said on Peston on Sunday that the PM’s new customs partnership only works to facilitate UK trade with the EU and the softest border between Northern Ireland and the Republic if there is perfect alignment between EU and UK product standards and regulations.
Because only with that alignment could goods, and parts of goods and foods, be whisked back and forth across the borders with the EU and be subject to zero checks.
In other words the new customs partnership is a Trojan horse for the single market, by another name.
Which is one reason why he hates it - as do Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, David Davis and the Brexiter wing of the cabinet.
The other reason they hate it is that they - rightly - fear that if EU tariffs are collected at our borders and EU borders, in practice no government would risk the ire of big business by setting our own tariffs at different rates, because business would shout blue murder about the bureaucratic inconvenience and costs of being subject to two different tariff regimes.
So there would be little-to-no taking back control with the new customs partnership.
Which is why the Cabinet’s decision in the next fortnight on whether to back it will the most dangerous moment of Theresa May's prime-ministerial career.
Meanwhile Corbyn and co hate that Labour peers in the Lords are gearing up to back an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill that would explicitly keep the UK in the single market via the European Economic Area (EEA).
Arguably a majority of Labour’s backbench MPs also support EEA membership.
So if the Labour Lords defy Corbyn, that would be a big dent in his personal authority - and could see a declaration of UDI on Brexit policy by most of Labour’s parliamentary party.
Brexit still has the potential to tear both main parties apart - and perhaps even this side of the summer.