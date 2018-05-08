Has the moment of Brexit doom arrived for Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn?

It is a funny old world where Theresa May can be seen as trying to force her party to back EU single-market membership - or something very close - by the back door, and Labour’s leadership sees its Lords and backbench MPs trying to do the same thing.

And yet Labour’s Remain MPs and Theresa May would claim - in public at least - to be a million miles from each other on our future commercial relationship with the EU.

As it happens, Jacob Rees-Mogg hit the nail on the head when he said on Peston on Sunday that the PM’s new customs partnership only works to facilitate UK trade with the EU and the softest border between Northern Ireland and the Republic if there is perfect alignment between EU and UK product standards and regulations.

Because only with that alignment could goods, and parts of goods and foods, be whisked back and forth across the borders with the EU and be subject to zero checks.

In other words the new customs partnership is a Trojan horse for the single market, by another name.