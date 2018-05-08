How ticket splitting could save you money on rail fares

Rail ticketing could soon be overhauled to make it fairer and easier to use under a public consultation aimed at simplifying the system.

Currently the ticketing system is underpinned by regulations which are unchanged from the mid-1990s, resulting in around 55 million different fares now existing.

But until any changes are brought in, fares are likely to remain unchanged.

Yet savvy shoppers will know that if they split their train journeys by buying multiple tickets for separate parts of it, they can often save money, since different train companies have their own prices for different parts of the journey.

In some instances, commuters can save more than £60 by splitting their journey.

These five examples of popular routes show just how easy it is to make savings when tickets are split: