- ITV Report
-
How ticket splitting could save you money on rail fares
Rail ticketing could soon be overhauled to make it fairer and easier to use under a public consultation aimed at simplifying the system.
Currently the ticketing system is underpinned by regulations which are unchanged from the mid-1990s, resulting in around 55 million different fares now existing.
But until any changes are brought in, fares are likely to remain unchanged.
Yet savvy shoppers will know that if they split their train journeys by buying multiple tickets for separate parts of it, they can often save money, since different train companies have their own prices for different parts of the journey.
In some instances, commuters can save more than £60 by splitting their journey.
These five examples of popular routes show just how easy it is to make savings when tickets are split:
- Exeter Central to Sheffield on June 16, leaving at 8.53am
Split tickets, including advance fares: Exeter Central to Exeter St Davids (£1.40); Exeter St David's to Bristol Temple Meads (£14.70); Bristol Temple Meads to Cheltenham Spa (£7); Cheltenham Spa to Birmingham (£9.90); Birmingham to Derby (£6.30); Derby to Sheffield (£7.50). Total £46.80
Advance ticket: £70.20
Saving: £23.40 (33%)
- Birmingham to Lincoln on May 14, leaving at 7.49am
Split tickets: Birmingham to Long Eaton (£19.30); Long Eaton to Lincoln (£11.90). Total £31.20
Anytime ticket: £43.40
Saving: £12.20 (28%)
- Leicester to Edinburgh on May 18, leaving at 7.52am
Split tickets, including advance fares: Leicester to Derby (£6.70); Derby to Sheffield (£8.40); Sheffield to York (£14.10); York to Darlington (£9.10); Darlington to Edinburgh (£45.10). Total £83.40
Advance ticket: £144.10
Saving: £60.70 (42%)
- Oxford to Cambridge on May 23, leaving at 10.01am
Split tickets, including advance fares: Oxford to London Paddington (£5.40); London Underground to Cambridge (£27.40). Total £32.80
Off-peak single: £55.60
Saving: £22.80 (41%)
- Northampton to Southampton Airport Parkway on May 12, leaving 8.50am
Split tickets, including advance fares: Northampton to London Euston (£10); London Underground to Southampton Airport Parkway (£23.50). Total £33.50
Off-peak single: £51.70
Saving: £18.20 (35%)