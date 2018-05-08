- ITV Report
Protests as Viktor Orban set for third term as Hungary's prime minister
- Video report by ITV News Europe Editor James Mates
Hungary's president recommended on Tuesday that lawmakers re-elect Prime Minister Viktor Orban to what would be his third consecutive term as he focuses on pushing through constitutional changes.
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside parliament to protest against what they believe is Orban's growing authoritarianism, and widespread corruption.
Orban's Fidesz party and its small ally, the Christian Democratic People's Party, won 133 of 199 seats in the national assembly in the April 8 election, securing a two-thirds majority which will allow them to amend the Constitution unchallenged.
Lawmakers are expected to vote on Orban's new term as prime minister on Thursday afternoon.
"I asked Prime Minister Viktor Orban to form the new government and he accepted the request," President Janos Ader said.
Once again in command of a supermajority, Orban's selection is virtually automatic and it would be his fourth term overall leading Hungary.
He has vowed a constitutional amendment to give parliament final say over any efforts to settle foreigners in the country.
Addressing the newly elected lawmakers, Ader urged them to amend election laws, in part to weed out small parties which he suggested ran only to gain access to state funds.
Echoing Orban's position, he also warned against the continent becoming a highly centralized "European super-state."
"We don't want something like the United States of America on European soil," Ader said.
"We want a united, democratic, citizen-friendly, active and fundamentally federal Europe."
Also similarly to Orban, whose government has run "Let's Stop Brussels" campaigns and blames the EU bureaucracy for encroaching on the rights of individual countries, Ader said some EU leaders "seem to have lost their compass," adding that there was a lack of "a clear vision of the future" and "intellectual laziness" within the bloc.