Protests as Viktor Orban set for third term as Hungary's prime minister

Hungary's president recommended on Tuesday that lawmakers re-elect Prime Minister Viktor Orban to what would be his third consecutive term as he focuses on pushing through constitutional changes. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside parliament to protest against what they believe is Orban's growing authoritarianism, and widespread corruption. Orban's Fidesz party and its small ally, the Christian Democratic People's Party, won 133 of 199 seats in the national assembly in the April 8 election, securing a two-thirds majority which will allow them to amend the Constitution unchallenged.

Hungarian citizens showing their dissatisfaction with the election results in April 2018. Credit: PA

Lawmakers are expected to vote on Orban's new term as prime minister on Thursday afternoon. "I asked Prime Minister Viktor Orban to form the new government and he accepted the request," President Janos Ader said. Once again in command of a supermajority, Orban's selection is virtually automatic and it would be his fourth term overall leading Hungary. He has vowed a constitutional amendment to give parliament final say over any efforts to settle foreigners in the country.

