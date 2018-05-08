Scientists train spider to jump on demand

A spider called Kim has been trained to jump on demand by scientists keen to learn the secrets of her acrobatic ability. The circus act study could help engineers design agile mini-robots that are currently beyond human technology.

Kim is a “regal jumping spider”, Phidippus regius, a species famed for its astonishing leaps. Jumping spiders, which measure up to two centimetres across, are able to bound up to six times their body length from a standing start. In comparison, the best a human can achieve is about 1.5 body lengths. At take-off, the force on the spider’s legs is equivalent to five times the creature’s body weight. Lead scientist Dr Mostafa Nabawy, from the University of Manchester, said: “This is amazing and if we can understand these biomechanics we can apply them to other areas of research.” Dr Nabawy’s team trained Kim to jump different heights and distances on a man-made laboratory platform.

