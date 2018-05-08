MPs’ campaign recommends measures to help fight against ovarian cancer

A campaign to highlight awareness of ovarian cancer symptoms and improved genetic testing are among measures recommended by a group of MPs including shadow public health minister Sharon Hodgson. Eleven women die every day from ovarian cancer in the UK. Survival rates are among the lowest in Europe, with fewer than half of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer surviving five years after diagnosis. Releasing results from its first ever inquiry into improving ovarian cancer diagnosis, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Ovarian Cancer said their recommendations could save hundreds of lives each year. The group of MPs, who campaign for improvements in ovarian cancer within parliament, also suggest moves to ensure all women with ovarian cancer are diagnosed within the Government’s new 28-day target for cancer diagnoses.

They said a national campaign could address the current low levels of awareness about signs to look out for – with just one in five women able to name bloating as a key symptom of the disease. They said improved access to genetic testing could prevent an estimated 15% of all cases of ovarian cancer caused by the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic mutations. Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie announced she had made the decision to have her ovaries removed after discovering she carries a faulty copy of the BRCA1 gene. Sharon Hodgson, who chairs the APPG, said: “This report highlights that progress has been made in recent years – from improved access to diagnostic tests for GPs to new, clearer guidelines for diagnosis. “But there is still more to do. Alongside my fellow parliamentarians, I will continue to act as a champion for women with ovarian cancer in parliament. Together we will work to make sure the recommendations set out in this report are acted on.”

