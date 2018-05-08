Only more day of heat after hottest early May Bank Holiday on record

Britons heading back to work after the hottest early May Bank Holiday weekend on record will enjoy the sweltering temperatures for one more day before the mercury dips. The Bank Holiday sunshine – which saw England swelter in record-breaking highs of 28.7C (83.6F) – is expected to stick around for one more day before a front bringing cloud and rain pushes in from the West. Met Office Forecaster Helen Roberts said highs of 28C (82.4F) were expected on Tuesday, with the South East and central southern England seeing the warmest conditions, followed by a “massive drop in temperature” as the week progresses.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

She said: “Much of England will have a really decent morning, lots of sunshine. “It gradually clouds over across West Midlands into the early afternoon, but central and eastern areas tend to hold onto the sunshine for longer.” The warm weather might trigger thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, most likely in East Anglia, London and the South East, the Met Office said. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are expected to be cooler, with maximum temperatures of 20C (32F)

Two people struggle to push bikes up a steep hill in Greenwich Park, south London (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Credit: Two people struggle to push bikes up a steep hill in Greenwich Park, south London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

From Wednesday, it will be “nowhere near as warm” as the Bank Holiday temperatures, she said, with temperatures struggling to hit 20C (32F) and most likely resting in the mid teens. On Monday afternoon the mercury hit 28.7C (83.6F) in Northolt, west London, making it the hottest early May Bank Holiday Monday and weekend since records began.

People enjoying the hot weather on Brighton beach (Steve Parsons/PA) Credit: People enjoying the hot weather on Brighton beach (Steve Parsons/PA)

Those hoping for a repeat scorcher next weekend will be disappointed, as it is forecast to be “decidedly cooler and more unsettled than the one just gone”.

Lambs enjoying the spring weather in Lanarkshire, Scotland. (David Cheskin/PA) Credit: Lambs enjoying the spring weather in Lanarkshire, Scotland. (David Cheskin/PA)