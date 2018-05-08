Man arrested in Oxford after peaceful end to armed siege

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an armed siege ended peacefully in the early hours.

The incident in Oxford was sparked by reports of a man with a gun.

Thames Valley Police said shots were fired from a property in Paradise Square in the city centre, with officers returning fire.

Nearby streets were cordoned off by officers who were called to the scene at about 1.15pm on Monday.

Negotiations with the man continued until about 3am on Tuesday.

The force said the incident had been resolved and that road closures in the area had been lifted.

One person was treated for non-life threatening injuries, paramedics said.