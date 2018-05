Shootings and stabbings mark violent bank holiday weekend

The Bank Holiday weekend saw a wave of violence sweep across the country, with a number of shootings and stabbings taking place. A 13-year-old boy became an innocent victim as he was shot in the head while walking down the street with his parents. The youngster was hit by the shotgun pellets in Harrow as a 15-year-old was attacked at around 1.15pm on Sunday in High Street, Wealdstone. Scotland Yard said the older boy was found to have suffered head injuries, caused by a number of shotgun pellets. Minutes later, police were alerted to the second boy injured nearby.

Detective Chief Superintendent Simon Rose, Harrow borough commander, said: “It would appear that the first victim was approached by two male suspects, one in possession of a shotgun – and shots were fired, injuring him and an entirely innocent member of the public.” Both teenagers suffered non-life threatening injuries, and the younger one has been released from hospital.

An item of clothing lies on the pavement in Wealdstone, near where two boys, aged 13 and 15, were shot (Jonathan Brady/PA) Credit: An item of clothing lies on the pavement in Wealdstone, near where two boys, aged 13 and 15, were shot (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A 39-year-old man arrested on the evening of May 6 in connection with the incident has been released under investigation. Extra police officers, supported by armed units, patrolled the streets of London in a bid to combat the bank holiday violence. Meanwhile, Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton was fatally gunned down in Southwark on Saturday. The 17-year-old rapper and aspiring architect had “so much potential”, his mother said as she tearfully told of her “handsome boy”.

Rhyhiem’s death is the latest in a spate of violent crimes in the capital, as police investigate more than 60 alleged murders so far this year. Official statistics released in April showed the number of homicides in London had surged by 44% in the last year. Elsewhere, two men died in stabbings in Liverpool and Luton during the bank holiday weekend.

Fatah Warsame, 20, from Cardiff, died after being stabbed in Liverpool city centre early on Sunday morning, while another victim, also aged 20, was killed in Bishopscote Road in Luton that evening. Rhyhiem’s mother, Pretana Morgan, called for a stop to the violence. She said: “Let my son be the last and be an example to everyone. Just let it stop. What must be, must be.”

Pretana Morgan speaks to reporters after her 17-year-old son was shot in Southwark (PA) Credit: Pretana Morgan speaks to reporters after her 17-year-old son was shot in Southwark (PA)

Paramedics and police were called to reports of gunshots on Cooks Road in Kennington on Saturday at just after 6pm. Rhyhiem was found on nearby Warham Street with a gunshot injury. A 43-year-old was stabbed in Perivale, north-west London, on Sunday night after a dispute about driving. Police said the man was attacked on Buckingham Avenue at around 9pm after a number of residents questioned a man in a blue car about the nature of his driving in the small residential street. Meanwhile, three people were injured in a “noxious substance” assault following an altercation between two groups in Shacklewell Lane in Hackney, east London, at around 5.20am on Sunday.

