Tonight it’ll become clear and dry across much of Britain, allowing temperatures to fall away quite chilly rurally. However from the northwest the next weather system will start to arrive before morning.

Tomorrow will start off bright for most, although northern and western areas will see cloudy skies and further outbreaks of rain moving inland eastwards. Southeastern areas will hold onto drier conditions and brighter skies for much of the day. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, especially in the west.