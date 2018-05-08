- ITV Report
Trump's Iran decision causes split between the US and its allies
- By ITV News correspondent Angus Walker
President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal has caused a split between the White House and the UK, Germany and France.
This evening Theresa May spoke to President Macron and Chancellor Merkel and issued a joint statement making it clear they do not agree with the action taken by the US administration.
A clear sense of disappointment in the statement, given that Mrs May had urged President Trump not to scrap the deal during previous phone calls with him.
Sending her Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on a last ditch attempt to plead with the administration last weekend not to drop the deal also failed, even as it was clear that the decision was imminent by then anyway.
All the hugging and kissingthat went on during the state visit by President Macron also didn't help the French make their case for a rethink by the President.
President Trump will now be urging the European co-signatories to the deal to abide by the fresh sanctions being imposed. They'll be much more effective if there's a united front.
But there's going to be a clash given that the three leaders also say: "Our governments remain committed to ensuring the agreement is upheld, and will work with all the remaining parties to the deal to ensure this remains the case including through ensuring the continuing economic benefits to the Iranian people that are linked to the agreement."
What happens when the US puts pressure on the UK to stop British companies trading with Iran, as they began doing when the Iranian economy opened up in the wake of the sanctions being lifted.
What happens when the US tells the UK government that you can continue to trade with Iran but you risk not getting that all important post-Brexit trade agreement with the United States anytime soon?
There could be some tough talking between President Trump and his allies as the diplomatic gulf between Washington and European leaders opens up.