Trump's Iran decision causes split between the US and its allies

There could tough talking between Trump and his allies over his decision. Credit: PA

By ITV News correspondent Angus Walker

President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal has caused a split between the White House and the UK, Germany and France. This evening Theresa May spoke to President Macron and Chancellor Merkel and issued a joint statement making it clear they do not agree with the action taken by the US administration.

It is with regret and concern that we, the Leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom take note of President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States of America from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Together, we emphasise our continuing commitment to the JCPoA. This agreement remains important for our shared security. – Statement from Macron, Merkel and May

A clear sense of disappointment in the statement, given that Mrs May had urged President Trump not to scrap the deal during previous phone calls with him. Sending her Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on a last ditch attempt to plead with the administration last weekend not to drop the deal also failed, even as it was clear that the decision was imminent by then anyway. All the hugging and kissingthat went on during the state visit by President Macron also didn't help the French make their case for a rethink by the President.

Trump and Macron appeared to get on famously during the French president's visit to Washington. Credit: PA