UK Power Networks boss probed over contract awarded to son’s firm

The boss of UK Power Networks has come under scrutiny after the firm was forced to order an investigation into a multimillion-pound contract awarded to a company in which his son is a senior director, it can be revealed.

According to documents seen by the Press Association, the company, which is responsible for delivering electricity to south-east England, asked KPMG to carry out a “forensic investigation” after a whistleblower raised concerns over chief executive Basil Scarsella’s family ties.

The probe related to an IT contract, understood to be worth £75 million, awarded by UK Power Networks to a firm called Enzen where Mr Scarsella’s son David is business operations director.

The whistleblower alleged that the contract was awarded unfairly, citing conflicts of interest due to the father-son relationship, and flagged serious problems with the procurement process.

The individual also questioned Enzen’s financial stability, the documents show.

While KPMG found that “no evidence of any wrongdoing by UK Power Networks or its employees was identified”, details of the probe are likely to raise serious questions over how consumer’s money is being spent.