Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – May 8

What the papers say - May 8

Rail fares, Bank Holiday heat and the Brexit latest make the front pages at the start of the working week.

The Times leads with what it calls the “biggest overhaul” of the rail fares system since privatisation, with a review of ticketing intending to iron out anomalies in the system.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph also carries the rail fares latest, saying that industry bosses have promised an end to “confusing fares”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian carries the findings of a think-tank report which suggests every person in the UK should be given £10,000 when they turn 25 in order to stem inter-generational inequality.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times reports that hundreds of Government staff who promote British exports to countries like Brazil and China could be axed.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Metro carries comments made by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson that US president Donald Trump is worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent leads on claims that unethical immigration solicitors are exploiting vulnerable migrants.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror reports that NHS staff and parents are worried that cuts to paediatric services could lead to lives being lost.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun reports that violent crime carried out by children under 10 rose by 38% last year.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail writes that Boris Johnson has “savaged” Downing Street’s post-Brexit trade plans.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express says there is a demand for more armed police after a Bank Holiday weekend marred by violence.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Star says that Manchester United have pledged to beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final for former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.