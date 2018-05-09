BMW recalls 312,000 UK models at risk of electrical fault

BMW will recall 312,000 UK vehicles at risk of an electrical fault that has been linked to a fatal crash. The electrical fault causes vehicles to come to a halt whilst being driven. The manufacturer will contact owners of the affected models – BMW 1 Series, 3 Series, Z4 and X1 petrol and diesel models manufactured between March 2007 and August 2011 – in the next three weeks, a spokesman said.

ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi explains the latest on the BMW recall:

The company initially recalled 36,410 vehicles after former Gurkha soldier Narayan Gurung died on Christmas Day 2016 in Hampshire when he crashed his car into a tree while swerving to avoid a BMW car which had cut out due to an electrical fault. The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) said last week BMW had failed to alert UK authorities to 19 cases of electrical faults in one of its models. The company deny that - saying the latest recall is just a precaution.

BMW Z4 is one of four models affected by the electrical fault. Credit: ITV News