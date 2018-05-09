Boy, 16, stabbed in Hackney ‘fight’ after weekend of bloodshed in capital

Bloodshed in the capital continued on Tuesday after several teenagers were stabbed in separate incidents.

One victim, aged 16, suffered multiple stab wounds following what was reported as a “large fight” in Hackney.

An 18-year-old man was also taken to hospital with a serious leg injury after police were called to the Nightingale Estate at about 4.10pm.

Scotland Yard said the younger boy was given treatment at a local surgery before being taken to a central London hospital. His condition was not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, another victim, in his late teens, was stabbed in the leg during an evening rush-hour incident near Woolwich Arsenal station, south-east London.