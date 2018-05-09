- ITV Report
Cocaine delivered quicker than pizza in England and Scotland, according to drugs survey
Cocaine can be delivered quicker than a pizza in England and Scotland, according to a global drugs survey.
Some 36.8% of people surveyed in England said they could get cocaine within 30 minutes, and 37.4% in Scotland, placing them fifth and sixth in the world rankings.
This compares with 12.2% of people in England and 19.8% in Scotland who said they could get a pizza delivered in this time.
The 2018 Global Drug Survey questioned 130,000 drug users across 44 countries, including more than 5,000 in the UK, about recreational drug use and its impact on health.
The report said: “With many cities covered with CCTV cameras, traditional street dealing is becoming less attractive to many suppliers and consumers."
"It’s not surprising that the next customer service upgrade was going to be the growth of sophisticated and rapid drug delivery services in many of our big cities.”
What else did the report find?
- Drug users in England were found to consume the second highest amount of cocaine in a single session (0.7g), beaten only by Scotland globally.
- There is a lack of awareness of the health risks associated with drinking alcohol. A fifth of the 3,600 English people surveyed did not believe the warning that most people get little or no health benefit from moderate alcohol use.
- 9% of people in England did not believe that alcohol consumption is directly linked to cancer, while almost two thirds (65%) of women under the age of 25 were unaware of the risks.