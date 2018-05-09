Concern grows for missing Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison

The 36-year-old had been reported missing from Dennistoun, Glasgow, by his family and concern is growing for his welfare after his last tweets.

Police in Scotland have issued an urgent appeal for information to help trace Hutchison who was last seen at the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry at around 1am on Wednesday.

A post from the Frightened Rabbit Twitter account said: “We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now.

“He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now."

Inspector Graeme Dignan said: “We are keen to locate Scott as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and would urge anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiries to come forward.

“If you believe you have seen him since the early hours of Wednesday morning or know where he currently is, then please contact police immediately.

“I’d also urge Scott to get in touch with family, friends, or with police, to let us know he is alright."