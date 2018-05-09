Controversial Gangs Matrix database ‘not the answer’ to violent crime wave

A secretive police gangs database containing details of 1,500 people who score zero for risk of violence is under investigation by the data watchdog. Scotland Yard’s Gangs Matrix holds information on around 3,800 people, around 40% of whom have a harm score of zero.

A report by Amnesty International, published on Wednesday, concluded that the database breaches international human rights law. The charity’s UK Director Kate Allen said: “There is clearly a huge problem with knife crime violence at the moment in London, but the Gangs Matrix is not the answer. It’s part of an unhelpful and racialised focus on the concept of gangs. Put simply, it’s the wrong tool for the wrong problem.

“The entire system is racially discriminatory, stigmatising young black men for the type of music they listen to or their social media behaviour, and perpetuating racial bias with potential impacts in all sorts of areas of their lives. “Some police officers have been acting like they’re in the wild west, making the false assumptions that they can set up fake profiles and covertly befriend people online to monitor them without needing the appropriate search warrants. “The Mayor of London needs to dismantle the Matrix unless he can bring it in line with international human rights standards.”

Amnesty found that the number of black men on the Matrix is disproportionate. Figures from July 2016 showed that 87% of the people listed were black, Asian and minority ethnic, and 78% were black. For London as a whole, 13% of the population is black, and police figures show 27% of those prosecuted for youth violence are black. In terms of age, 80% of those on the database were between the ages of 12 and 24, and 15% were minors, the youngest of whom was 12 years old. Males accounted for 99%.

The report claimed being on the Matrix could affect access to services such as housing, education and the job centre. Researchers heard some families were threatened with eviction if a young person did not change their behaviour, and one was sent an ultimatum more than a year after their son had died. There are no “clear processes” for reviewing or updating the database, or challenging the inclusion of a name, and no definitive list of who is allowed access to the information, it said. Amnesty called on the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) to examine whether the database breaks data and human rights laws. The Matrix was set up in 2012 in the wake of the wave of rioting that hit London and several other parts of the UK in the summer of 2011. Police gather various intelligence including history of violent crime, entries on social media and information from bodies including local councils to identify gang members, then use a secret algorithm to calculate a risk of harm score set on a traffic light scale. Figures from October 2017 showed the whole Matrix contained 3,806 entries, with 5% in the red category, the highest risk of committing violence, and 64% in the green, the lowest. Forty per cent – 1,501 – had a harm score of zero, meaning they had no record of charges or police intelligence linking them to violence in the past two years. ICO Deputy Commissioner for operations, James Dipple-Johnstone, said: “We are in contact with the Metropolitan Police Service as part of an investigation into their use of a ‘gangs database’.

