This is how people in Japan are preparing for a nuclear attack

When the threat of nuclear weapons hangs in the air, what would you do to protect your family?

In Hokkaido, Japan, steel shelters have become a desired household item.

Hiroko Omori has a bunker in her living room to give her family somewhere to hide in the event of a missile attack.

"I thought about it a lot, there is no subway station to evacuate to near the house, and our house has no basement.

"I wanted to have somewhere close for us to go in an emergency, so I bought this.”

Hiroko has even filled the shelter with food supplies and toys for her daughter should there be an emergency.